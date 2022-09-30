Reuters: The EU preliminarily agreed on the eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation

Against the backdrop of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories, the countries of the European Union came close to agreeing on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to EU diplomats.

The European Commission has already recommended that the EU introduce more restrictions on trade with Russia, as well as move to the establishment of a maximum price level for sea supplies of Russian oil to third countries, mostly insured by European companies.

Therefore, today the EU member states discussed this proposal and, according to the publicationʼs sources, hope for a final decision as early as next week.

"The willingness to go ahead is high, we want to be ready as soon as possible because of everything that is going on," said one senior EU diplomat.