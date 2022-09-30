Nuclear deterrence of Russia, sanctions and military aid. Zelensky held an urgent meeting of the National Security Council

President Volodymyr Zelensky held an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine against the background of the illegal "accession" of the occupied Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Russia.

This was reported by the Office of the President.

Members of the National Security Council discussed the issue of attempts to annex the territory of Ukraine and Russiaʼs raising of stakes in the war, as well as ways of countering the annexation of Ukrainian lands.

The National Security Council considered the issue of collective security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic space, as well as measures for its implementation and strengthening. The issue of expanding the international coalition in support of Ukraine, increasing military and technical assistance, strengthening sanctions against Russia, proposals for guaranteeing the security of the Ukrainian state, countering hybrid threats, as well as the activation of the strategy of nuclear deterrence of Russia by NATO members were discussed.