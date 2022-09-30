The OC “South”: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in Kherson direction. Enemy activity is impossible

Ukrainian troops continue their counteroffensive in Kherson direction. Despite the so-called "referendum", they are making significant progress.

The spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk told about this during the telethon.

According to her, the occupiers cannot bring enough reserves to theKherson direction, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine control all logistical routes and the bridges are blocked.

"Activity of the Russian military in this direction is impossible, because logistics are damaged, control points are constantly exploding, which sows confusion in military units. Attempts to repair the Antonivka and Kakhovka bridges in order to cross from the left bank to the right are futile, as the bridges are under the fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Humenyuk noted.

She also added that some newly arrived Russians are already turning to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to surrender. Humenyuk did not confirm the organized arrival of mobilized Russian recruits to the front line, as there is no reliable information yet.