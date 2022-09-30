The Defense Minister Reznikov announced “good news” after a conversation with the head of the Pentagon

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov had a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon.

"I had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Defense Minister. Discussed news from the front, “Rammstein 6” and ways to strengthen our capabilities," he wrote on Twitter, announcing "good news."

The head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin confirmed that the U.S. does not admit the results of the pseudo-referendums, and the Ukrainian army, according to Reznikov, will continue to use Western weapons to de-occupy the lands of Ukraine.