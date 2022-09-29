In the USA, the date of the next meeting in the Rammstein format to discuss military aid to Ukraine was announced

In the USA, a new meeting in the Rammstein format was announced, at which military aid to Ukraine will be discussed. It will take place on October 12.

This was stated by the US Ambassador to NATO, Julian Smith, writes "Voice of America".

According to her, the meeting of Ukraineʼs partner countries will be held on October 12 in Brussels. The next day, October 13, there will be a meeting of defense ministers of NATO countries.

"I cannot say exactly what the future aid will look like. I can say that it will continue to come from the United States, as well as from other NATO allies. I donʼt see this process stopping, and it will continue to develop. We will base these lists on what Ukraine has and needs. And we are constantly finding ways to combine these two aspects together," she said.