The number of wounded after the attack on the column in Zaporizhzhia increased to 74 people. There are severe ones among them

The number of wounded after the Russian missile attack on the convoy of civilians increased to 74. 25 people are still considered dead.

The senior inspector of the communication department of the National Police in the region Kateryna Tretynko informed "Suspilne" that almost all the wounded were hospitalized.

31 wounded were hospitalized in the regional hospital. According to the head doctor of the hospital Ihor Shyshka only 10 of the 31 victims were easily operated on, the rest require serious operations. Five patients are in critical condition in intensive care.

Shyshka added that 15 operating teams (15 operating tables) are currently working.