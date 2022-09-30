Institute for the Study of War: Belarusian troops are unlikely to attack Ukraine

Belarus is unlikely to be involved in the war in Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation. Even so, Russia hopes to use Belarusian military facilities and infrastructure to train the newly mobilized.

This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War as of the morning of September 30.

It is likely that Russia will use Belarusian military facilities and infrastructure to house and potentially train newly mobilized forces, but it is highly unlikely that this is a primary indicator of imminent Belarusian interference in Ukraineʼs affairs on Russiaʼs behalf.

The deputy chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov stated that there are no signs that Russian forces are forming a strike group to attack northern Ukraine, so Russian forces are unlikely to use Belarus as a launch pad for ground attacks on Ukraine.

"These reports most likely indicate that Russian President Putin continues to use his relationship with Belarusian President Lukashenko to use Belarusian land to develop Russian military capabilities," the analysts added.