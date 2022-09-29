The Belarusian opposition announced that Lukashenko is preparing for war against Ukraine. 100 000 Belarusians are being mobilized

One of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition, the deputy head of the United Transitional Cabinet of Belarus Pavlo Latushko reported that the self-proclaimed President Lukashenko is preparing to go to war against Ukraine.
He wrote about this on his Twitter.
"Our sources report: Lukashenko [and the Russian Federation] have agreed to deploy 120 000 Russian soldiers [in Belarus] during November-February. Belarus undertakes to provide an additional 100 000 mobilized soldiers. Lukashenko is preparing for a full-scale war. The West must put forward an ultimatum that he cannot refuse," Latushko noted.
Latushko did not publish any evidence.
The "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group stated that there are currently no convincing facts that would indicate the transfer of Russian troops to Belarus. The group also has doubts about the potential mobilization in Belarus.
- Self-proclaimed President Lukashenko said on September 23 that there would be no mobilization in the country. Earlier, he instructed the military to raise the alarm of the troops if necessary. At the same time, he stated that his troops apparently do not plan to participate in the war against Ukraine.
- On September 28, a sudden check of the combat readiness of a military unit in the village of Machulyshchi began in Belarus. It is about part of the Air Force 06752. The military will work out the draft and deconservation of the equipment.
- The department also reported on the meeting of its representatives with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow, where they discussed "the most urgent issues of cooperation in the military sphere."
- On September 29, Ukrainian intelligence announced that places were being prepared in Belarus for the placement of 20 000 mobilized from Russia, who were to supplement the units based there.