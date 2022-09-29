The Belarusian opposition announced that Lukashenko is preparing for war against Ukraine. 100 000 Belarusians are being mobilized

One of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition, the deputy head of the United Transitional Cabinet of Belarus Pavlo Latushko reported that the self-proclaimed President Lukashenko is preparing to go to war against Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his Twitter.

"Our sources report: Lukashenko [and the Russian Federation] have agreed to deploy 120 000 Russian soldiers [in Belarus] during November-February. Belarus undertakes to provide an additional 100 000 mobilized soldiers. Lukashenko is preparing for a full-scale war. The West must put forward an ultimatum that he cannot refuse," Latushko noted.

Latushko did not publish any evidence.

The "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group stated that there are currently no convincing facts that would indicate the transfer of Russian troops to Belarus. The group also has doubts about the potential mobilization in Belarus.