Lukashenko declared that he will not allow a “stab in the back” of Russia. He instructed to activate the troops on alert

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Lukashenko, instructed the military and security forces to prepare defensive measures to prevent a "stab in the back" from Russia through the territory of Belarus.

The State Agency of Belt writes about it.

"We need to meet with the security forces, discuss all directions. It will be in the near future. Yesterday, I listened to the report of the Minister of Defense and instructed him to prepare measures with the participation of the president on this whole complex of issues, primarily on the defense of our state," Lukashenko noted.

He stated that his troops apparently do not plan to participate in the war against Ukraine.

"We need to protect our homeland. And as for the support of Russia, I confirm once again: there should not be a single blow to the back, to the side, from the side, from the flanks on the Russian troops because of Belarus. And it wonʼt be," said Lukashenko.

At the same time, he emphasized that he had already instructed to work out in practice the actions of the military on the border with Ukraine, taking into account the "counteraction experience". Lukashenko called the situation "dangerous" in the conditions of the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine, called on his military leadership not to be afraid of anything and to raise the alarm not only with regular troops, but also with the "peopleʼs militia"

"You donʼt have to be afraid of anything. It is necessary for us to raise the alarm of some military unit according to the norms of wartime — so it is necessary. It must be demobilized so that we can see if the people assigned to this unit are alive, so it must be demobilized. It is necessary to raise the territorial defense, so it is necessary. The peopleʼs militia must check on the spot what kind of fighters we will have, and what kind of weapons they have, so we must," noted the dictator.