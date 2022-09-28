Belarus Ministry of Defense reported on a sudden inspection of the military unit of the Air Force

Belarus Ministry of Defense reported on a sudden inspection of a military unit in the village of Machulyshchi in Minsk region. The inspection will continue for a month in military unit 06752, which is part of the Air Force.

The military plans to work on "recruitment and restoration of skills of conscripts, removal from storage of military and special equipment for the purpose of checking its combat readiness."

The department also reported on the meeting of its representatives with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow, where they discussed "the most urgent issues of cooperation in the military sphere."

Self-proclaimed President Lukashenko said on September 23 that there would be no mobilization in the country. Earlier, he instructed the military to raise the alarm of the troops if necessary. At the same time, he said that his troops apparently do not plan to participate in the war against Ukraine.