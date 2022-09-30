NYT: The Pentagon plans to create a new command for the arms of Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense plans to create a separate unit that will deal with the issue of military aid to Ukraine and military training. The Pentagon will improve the system, which was created on the fly after February 24.

The American newspaper The New York Times writes about it with reference to its own sources.

The changes are intended to give formal structure to what has been improvised since the beginning of the war. The system will be placed under a single new command based in Germany, headed by a high-ranking American general — presumably Christopher Cavoli. The final decision will be made in the coming weeks.