The occupiers shelled Mykolaiv, killing at least three people

At least three people died as a result of the Russian shelling of Mykolaiv.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"About 17:30 Russian troops attacked the city. As a result of being hit by a cluster projectile, two people died and 12 were injured," he said.

Tymoshenko added that the injured people who were near the public transport stop are being provided with the necessary assistance.

The day before, Mykolaiv was heavily shelled twice during the night. A number of civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings and shops, as well as the water supply network. The mayor of the city Oleksandr Sienkovych said that the occupiers hit the city with cluster shells.

As of 7:20 p.m., Sienkovych reported that there were 3 dead and 12 wounded. There is also damage to residential buildings and power lines.