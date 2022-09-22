The Russians fired 9 rockets at Mykolaiv. Houses, gas and water pipes were damaged

The Russians shelled Mykolaiv from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems at night, around 00:15 a.m. The Russians fired nine rockets at the city.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reports this.

The impact damaged high-rise buildings, gas pipelines, water supply, administrative buildings and the cinema yard. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

According to the head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim, two rockets did not explode.