Russian troops fired nine rockets at Zaporizhzhia. People remained under the rubble of the destroyed hotel

On the morning of September 22, Russian troops fired nine rockets at Zaporizhzhia. One of them hit a hotel in the central park. People remain under the rubble.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Rescuers are already clearing the rubble to free people.

Russian shells hit the electrical substation. Some communities of Zaporizhzhia district remained without electricity. They also aimed at the TV tower.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko published a photo of the consequences of the shelling.

Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office

Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh reported that one person had died and five others had been injured. He also noted that the shelling damaged residential buildings.