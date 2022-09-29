The public notification system from the State Emergency Service will be launched on December 1

The system of emergency notification of the population via smartphones will start working in December 2022.

This was announced by the deputy head of the State Emergency Service, Roman Prymus, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, after the end of the testing, regional military-civilian administrations will inform the population about threats on the ground. We are talking about urgent evacuation, dangerous weather conditions, and the possible release of radiation or other chemical elements.

Notifications will be accompanied by instructions on how to proceed.

After the end of martial law, emergency notifications will be sent by regional state administrations, which will include specialists in this system. Also, if necessary, it is possible to send such notifications centrally throughout Ukraine.