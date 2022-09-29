NYT: Representatives of 40 countries met at NATO headquarters to discuss the manufacture of weapons for Ukraine

A meeting of representatives of about 40 countries took place in Brussels, the purpose of which was to discuss ways to intensify the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about it.

The meeting took place at the NATO headquarters. Its participants were representatives of the defense departments responsible for the procurement of weapons. A high-ranking official of the alliance told the newspaper that the participants of the meeting discussed gaps in the supply of weapons and how to coordinate their production to quickly eliminate the shortage.

According to the publicationʼs sources, the main priority for the discussions was the increase in ammunition for howitzers and rocket artillery. Some of the components needed for the weapons are obsolete, and shortages of microelectronics and other parts have caused production delays in the United States. Therefore, the U.S. is trying to solve these problems, and the Pentagon is ready to consider solutions from other countries.