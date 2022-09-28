Politico: EU plans to impose sanctions against philosopher Dugin and singer Rastorguev. The import of some precious metals will also be banned

The European Union plans to introduce sanctions against the Russian philosopher and ideologue of “Russian World” Alexander Dugin, as well as the leader of the Russian music group Lyube Nikolai Rastorguev. In addition, the EU wants to impose restrictions on the import and export of some Russian goods.

This is written by the publication Politico, which got acquainted with the project of the eighth package of sanctions.

The European Union wants to ban the import of some steel products from Russia in order to hit the state budget of the Russian Federation even more. There are also plans to ban the purchase of some household items, including Russian-made deodorants, razors, toilet paper, etc.

At the same time, it is proposed to introduce export bans, in particular on the sale of semiconductors, aircraft and some chemical products to Russia that can be used for military purposes.

It is planned to prohibit Europeans from providing Russia with architectural and engineering services, as well as legal or IT consulting.

The EU decided to remove the ban on the purchase of Russian diamonds, but there will still be some restrictions on the purchase of "certain elements used in the jewelry industry, such as stones and precious metals." In addition, the European Union wants to introduce sanctions against ALROSA, the largest diamond miner in the Russian Federation.

The list of personal sanctions includes the philosopher and ideologue of the “Russian world” Alexander Dugin, the leader of the Russian music group Lyube Nikolai Rastorguev, as well as the largest shareholder of the Russian military concern Kalashnikov Alan Lushnikov.