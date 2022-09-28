Representative of the Ukrainian President in Crimea: On the peninsula, the occupiers distributed approximately 1.5 thousand summonses for mobilization

In the occupied Crimea, the Russians distributed at least 1,500 summonses about the mobilization announced by Vladimir Putin.

Tamila Tasheva, the presidentʼs representative in Crimea, told about this in the Babelʼs YouTube project TA.ZA.SHO, the video of which will be released soon.

"We donʼt know what the number of such summons was in the end, but we observe that, according to the occupation administration of the Crimean peninsula, they wanted to mobilize 3-3.5 thousand people from the territory of the peninsula," she explained.

Tasheva said that during September 21-25 such summonses were actively distributed to Ukrainian citizens. At the same time, the Crimean Tatars receive a huge amount, that is, according to her, there is a certain selectivity.

To the question of the whereabouts of Ukrainian citizens who received summonses in Crimea, Tasheva answered that there is no accurate information at this time. "From what we know, including from the occupation administrations that communicate this, at this time people are in training centers and have not yet been sent to the territory of the mainland of Ukraine," she said.

Also, a large number of Crimean Tatars began to leave Crimea, even after receiving summonses. "There are dozens, if not more, of appeals from our citizens who leave the territory of the peninsula and received these so-called documents. We found out about this information by talking to people, when checks were carried out at the Kerch post, people were asked if they had received summonses, then most often people said no, and then they were let through calmly, and when a person said that he had received a summons, then it was turned back. Therefore, people simply did not provide information that they were served with a summons, and left Crimea through the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of third countries," said the representative of the president.

Tasheva emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities recommend that the inhabitants of the peninsula not to appear at the military commissariat, because in this case, according to the occupation legislation, they will only face administrative responsibility.