Three military administrations were formed in Zaporizhzhia region

President Volodymyr Zelensky established three military administrations in Zaporizhzhia region.

He signed the corresponding decree today, September 28, the press service of the Presidentʼs Office reports.

By Decree No. 673, the head of state established military administrations in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk district, namely in the village of Andriivka and the villages of Andrivka and Berestov.

At the same time, Zelensky instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration to establish these Administrations. The presidential decree enters into force from the day of its publication.