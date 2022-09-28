Bloomberg: The EU may ban its citizens from holding top positions in Russian state-owned companies

The European Union is considering Germanyʼs proposal to ban EU citizens from holding high-paying positions in Russian state-owned companies.

Bloomberg writes about it.

If this restriction is officially presented by the European Commission and supported by all EU countries, it will affect former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

According to German media, Schroeder is now the chairman of the shareholder committee of Nord Stream AG, which is owned by the Russian company Gazprom.

Other former EU officials, including Finlandʼs Esko Aho and Austriaʼs Christian Kern, as well as former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon, resigned from the boards of several Russian companies after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.