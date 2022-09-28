Reuters: Russia will supply the Taliban with oil products, gas and grain

The Taliban signed a temporary agreement with the Russian Federation to supply gasoline, diesel fuel, gas and wheat to Afghanistan.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Acting Minister of Trade and Industry of Afghanistan Haji Nuruddin Azizi.

Azizi told reporters that his ministry was working to diversify its trading partners and that Russia had offered the Taliban a discount to average global commodity prices.

The move was the first known major international economic deal struck by the Taliban since returning to power in Afghanistan.

The deal calls for Russia to supply the Taliban with approximately one million tons of gasoline, one million tons of diesel fuel, 500 000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and up to two million tons of wheat each year.

Azizi added that the contract will run for an indefinite trial period. After that, if the parties are satisfied with the result, they should sign a long-term agreement.

He declined to give details on prices or payment methods, but said Russia had agreed to a discount. The goods will be delivered to Afghanistan by road and rail transport.