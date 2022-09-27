France will make emergency contraception free for all women

The French government will expand the system of free emergency contraception. It will be available not only for women under 26 but also for all women of any age.

In an interview with 20 minutes, the countryʼs new Minister of Health, François Bron, told about this.

According to him, from 2023, drugs for emergency contraception will become free for all women. Currently, minor girls can get such drugs for free and without a prescription, and women under 26 years old — for free and with a prescription.

Another important innovation will be free screening for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) for young people under 26 years of age. Currently, they can only take an HIV test for free.