In Spain, women suffering from menstrual pain will be given extra days off

In Spain, women who suffer from severe pain during menstruation will be offered three days off for a month. The relevant reform is to be approved by the countryʼs government next week, Sky News reports.

Spain is the first European country to make such a decision. This practice has been used for years in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

According to previous studies, 60% to 90% of young women worldwide suffer from severe pain during menstruation, and in Spain this figure is about 75%.

Secretary of State for Equality and Combating Gender-Based Violence Angela Rodriguez said it was not a mild discomfort but serious symptoms such as diarrhea, headache and fever.

The reform also provides for the free distribution of hygiene products to schoolgirls in need.