Partial evacuation of the population is being carried out in Kharkiv region due to intense shelling

In the Kharkiv region, due to constant shelling of the de-occupied territories, the authorities are conducting a partial evacuation of the population.

This was announced by Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the regional administration.

"People who want to leave are being transported by bus to safer places in the region," he said.

So far, 8,933 people have left their homes in the de-occupied territories. The largest number of people are being evacuated from the Kupyansk district, which is currently under the most intensive shelling by the enemy. To date, more than six thousand people have left the communities of this area. All evacuees are provided with temporary housing and humanitarian assistance.