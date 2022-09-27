The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, where the railway junction is located

Ukrainian troops liberated Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi from the Russians, where a large railway junction is located.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov stated this on the air of the telethon.

"Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi is one of the largest logistics and railway junctions in Kharkiv region. From the first hours of the full-scale war, it was occupied, the enemy defended and held it quite strongly. Thanks to a successful military operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured this settlement and are in fact in full control of it," Sinegubov noted.

He emphasized that the liberation of the territories is now difficult, because the Russians are trying to regroup and collect reinforcements.

The day before, photos of military personnel near the entrance to the village appeared on social networks. Ukrainian fighters took a photo near the stele with the inscription "Kupyansk", which is painted with the colors of Russia and the fresh Coat of Arms of Ukraine.