The Armed Forces of Ukraine de-occupied 454 settlements in Kharkiv region

The Defense Forces of Ukraine freed the enemy and cleared 454 settlements in Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
In Balaklia, electricity supply has already been restored for 77% of the cityʼs residents, after the completion of the work, electricians will continue their work in Izyum.
There are also now suburban trains operating Kharkiv — Balaklia — Kharkiv, Kharkiv — Derhachi — Kharkiv and Kharkiv — Chuhuiv — Kharkiv.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine freed the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi of the Kharkiv region on the left bank of the Oskil River from the Russian occupiers, where a large railway junction is located.