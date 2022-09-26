Reuters: A group of EU member states insists on introducing a cap on the price of Russian gas

A group of EU member states plans to call on Brussels this week to start negotiations on imposing a price cap on Russian gas. They want to put pressure on the European Commission on this issue.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the draft document.

The interested countries plan to send an official letter to Brussels with a request to submit proposals for the introduction of such a restriction at the next meeting of the EU Council.

The European Union believes that about 10 countries will sign the letter, including Poland, Greece, Italy, Belgium and Malta.

However, there are states that are categorically against the introduction of price restrictions. The Netherlands, Germany and Denmark believe that the introduction of such a restriction will jeopardize the stability of gas supplies to the EU this winter.