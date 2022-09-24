Estonia joined the case of Ukraine against Russia on genocide

Estonia submitted an application to join the genocide case, for which Ukraine is suing Russia at the UN International Court of Justice.

Postimees writes about it.

According to Article 63 of the Statute of the court, when it comes to the interpretation of a convention to which states other than those participating in the case are parties, each of these states has the right to join the judicial process. In this case, the explanation provided by the court will be equally binding for them.

"Estonia, together with other participants of the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide, wishes to join the dispute between Ukraine and Russia, because Russiaʼs aggression under the pretext of preventing and punishing the crime of genocide has seriously endangered the concept of such a terrible crime as genocide. The court must give an assessment of Russiaʼs actions and the false accusations made by it," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Urmas Reinsalu.