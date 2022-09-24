”For humanitarian motives.” Saudi Arabia explained its participation in the exchange of captured foreigners

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud explained his countryʼs participation in negotiations with the Russian Federation regarding the release of prisoners from Azovstal on humanitarian grounds.

He told about this in an interview with the BBC.

"We were in contact with all countries interested in this situation. The motivation, as I said, was to achieve a humanitarian breakthrough. I think we have reached it," he said, adding that the negotiations began at the end of April.

The minister said that two agreements on the exchange (foreigners and Ukrainian military) were connected.

"This was necessary in order to achieve a breakthrough in the case of these ten foreign citizens — in order for the second agreement to take place. And the second exchange took place only after the named ten foreigners arrived on the territory of Saudi Arabia. Confirmation of this fact made it possible to carry out another exchange," said the prince.

He added that the status of Saudi Arabiaʼs relations with the Russian Federation will help in future similar agreements.

At the same time, the minister denied the statement that Saudi Arabia did this to try to restore relations with the West after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.