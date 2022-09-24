The head of the Luhansk region explained why Zelensky created 20 military administrations in the occupied region

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Gaidai, said that the creation of 20 military administrations in the occupied Luhansk region is necessary in order to be able to quickly make decisions in the case of deoccupation of populated areas.

Radio Svoboda writes about it.

As an example, he gave the de-occupied Kharkiv region, where there are "much more problems than it seems", but some of them can be solved faster than a day.

"In case of de-occupation, this will allow the head of the territory to make decisions almost instantly. For example, in order to allocate funds, it will not be necessary to look for deputies of local councils, many of whom have become collaborators or simply fled to Russia," Gaidai explained.

He called Zelenskyʼs decree an emergency rescue measure that will allow many critical issues to be resolved immediately on the spot.