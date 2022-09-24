NYT: Putin took over the adoption of some strategic decisions — he rejected the withdrawal of troops from Kherson

In recent weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been personally engaged in strategic planning of the war against Ukraine. He rejected the request of the generals and commanders to withdraw the troops from Kherson, as he sees this as a reputational defeat.

This was reported by The New York Times with reference to sources in the American government familiar with intelligence information.

The command of the Russian Federation believes that an organized withdrawal of troops from Kherson will help preserve equipment and soldiers in the event of a large-scale offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kherson. The Russian group is currently cut off from the main forces of the Russian army by the Dnipro. Putinʼs refusal hit the morale of the Russian troops, the newspaper writes.

In general, Putin informed the generals that it was he who would make the strategic decisions regarding the further course of the invasion. This caused displeasure of the top command staff.

The military was reportedly skeptical of the feasibility of the initial strategic plan for the war and the quick capture of Kyiv. They believed that much more soldiers and equipment were needed for this. The decree on the beginning of partial mobilization was issued after persistent requests from the command.

The topic of Putinʼs lack of military flexibility is raised separately. At important decision-making moments, Putin procrastinated, refusing to accept reality until the situation worsened for Russian troops.