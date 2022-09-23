In Crimea, men were forbidden to travel outside the peninsula without permission from the military commissariat

In the occupied Crimea, the Russians forbade men from leaving the peninsulaʼs territory. This can be done only with permission from the Military Commissariat.

The local publication "Kryminform" writes about it.

"Leaving Crimea is not prohibited. But Crimeans who want to leave must obtain permission from the military commissariat at their place of stay," the press service of the Crimean "government" noted.

They said that men who want to leave should submit the relevant documents to the Military Commissariat — if there are specific reasons, they will be allowed to leave. They also called on men who live in Crimea, but are not registered, to register with the military commissariat.

Meanwhile, the representative office of the President of Ukraine in Crimea published a guide on what to do for men on the peninsula in case of conscription.