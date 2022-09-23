Zelensky reported on the daily losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia

Every day in the war against Russia, Ukraine loses about 50 soldiers. At the same time, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian heroes died five times less than the invaders.

Volodymyr Zelensky told about this in the program "Face a Zelensky".

"We have estimates of losses per day, they are not accurate. This is about 50 people per day. But these are not exact numbers, because we do not know how many soldiers and civilians remain in this territory. In general, five times fewer Ukrainian soldiers died in the war than Russian soldiers," the president noted.

According to Zelensky, he receives data on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but it is important to be careful with the numbers because it is about human lives.

"The position of our military is not to name the exact number of dead or wounded Ukrainian servicemen. The main issue is accurate data. I have data that I receive and that are given to me. We have to be very careful with numbers, because we are talking about human lives," the president adds.