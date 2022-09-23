The General Staff: The Russian army lost 550 more soldiers killed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 23.

The occupiers lost approximately 550 more soldiers, 18 tanks, 20 armored vehicles, 29 vehicles, one unit of special equipment, 14 artillery systems and 8 rocket launchers, an air defense system, a helicopter and an airplane, as well as 9 drones over the past day. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: