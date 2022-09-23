The Prime Minister: The West has frozen $300-500 billion worth of Russian assets. Ukraine is working on their transfer

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that $300-500 billion worth of Russian assets have been frozen in the West.

Currently, Ukraine is lobbying for the adoption of a new international agreement that will facilitate the confiscation of these assets for the reconstruction of the Ukrainian state.

"It is fair that these assets should be the main resource for recovery," the prime minister stated.

He noted that he discussed with Western partners in New York the extension of the grain agreement, the demilitarization of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, additional budget funding for Ukraine, a plan to restore the state, as well as new sanctions against Russia. All these topics were discussed with the leadership of Western countries and international organizations.