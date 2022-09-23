People involved in pseudo-referendums will be tried. Ukrainian Intelligence knows their names

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, law enforcement and intelligence agencies of Ukraine have information about the organizers and executors of the so-called "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories.

Social benefits will be stopped for these people and their movable and immovable property will be seized. In addition, criminal prosecution will be initiated against them.

Also, in the ministry, contact the collaborators with a warning:

neither of you will escape criminal responsibility;

none of you will be able to visit your relatives and loved ones in the territory controlled by Ukraine;

none of you will be able to receive pension and other social benefits;

none of you will be able to use your own assets in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Collaborative or separatist activity in the conditions of a full-scale invasion is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.