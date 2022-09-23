People involved in pseudo-referendums will be tried. Ukrainian Intelligence knows their names

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, law enforcement and intelligence agencies of Ukraine have information about the organizers and executors of the so-called "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories.
Social benefits will be stopped for these people and their movable and immovable property will be seized. In addition, criminal prosecution will be initiated against them.
Also, in the ministry, contact the collaborators with a warning:
- neither of you will escape criminal responsibility;
- none of you will be able to visit your relatives and loved ones in the territory controlled by Ukraine;
- none of you will be able to receive pension and other social benefits;
- none of you will be able to use your own assets in the territory controlled by Ukraine.
Collaborative or separatist activity in the conditions of a full-scale invasion is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
- On September 20, the heads of the administrations of the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia informed about the holding of the so-called "referendums" on joining to the Russian Federation on September 23-27.
- The USA and the EU condemned Russiaʼs intention to annex the occupied Ukrainian territories. Ukraine stated that the so-called "referendums" will not affect plans to liberate the territories. The G7 countries promised Russia new sanctions.