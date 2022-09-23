The General Staff: A Russian Major General was wounded in Svatove

The commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, Major General Tsokov, was wounded as a result of the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Svatove region.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff.

Here is his photo from Wikipedia.

The wounded man was evacuated on September 20.

The General Staff notes that from September 19 to 20, 105 bodies of dead Russian servicemen were delivered to the military hospital in Rostov-on-Don, and they are preparing to receive another 200 bodies there in the near future.