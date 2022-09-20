The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the concentration of enemy forces in Svatove. 70% of the occupiers were eliminated

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 70% of Russian troops who were in the area of concentration of forces in Svatove (the Luhansk region).

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff.

There was also confirmation of the results of yesterdayʼs strike in Novoaidar: the Russians disabled 50 pieces of equipment and destroyed ammunition.

During the day, the Defense Forces repelled attacks in the districts of Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdyumivka and Novomykhailivka. Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 24 areas of concentration of forces and equipment, four positions of air defense systems, ammunition warehouse. Missile forces and artillery hit six areas of concentration of forces and equipment, seven areas of concentration of artillery and three warehouses with ammunition.

Over the course of the day, Russia launched 10 missile and 15 air strikes, fired 56 times with anti-aircraft missiles — the infrastructure of more than 33 settlements was damaged.