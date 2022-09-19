The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration: Ukrainian troops cleared Bilohorivka. The village is under complete control

The settlement of Bilohorivka (the Luhansk region) has been cleared from Russian invaders and is completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

Haidai did not give details, but called for patience, as the liberation of Luhansk settlements will be more difficult than the Kharkiv operation. The enemy is preparing for defense in Luhansk region.

The day before, videos of Ukrainian soldiers from Bilohorivka appeared on social networks. At least in the description of the video, this settlement was indicated.