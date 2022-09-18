Zelensky announced preparations for the next stage of the liberation of the territories of Ukraine

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is no lull at the front at the moment, but preparations for the next stage of the liberation of the territories of Ukraine.

"Izyum, Balakliya, Kupyansk and Kharkiv region in general are cities and communities that we liberated. These words sound now. They sound everywhere. Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson are also sounding, but they will sound even more often and louder when we liberate them. Donetsk, Horlivka and Luhansk — and they will sound. Dzhankoy, Yevpatoria, Yalta — and they too," the president said.

"Perhaps, now some of you think that after a series of victories we have a certain lull. But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next series, for the next series of very important words for us [names of liberated cities], which must be heard. Because Ukraine shall be free — all of it," Zelensky added.