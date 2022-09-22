The State Emergency Service stated that demining forests in Kyiv region will take about a year

The State Service for Emergency Situations reported that it will take about a year to clear the forests in the Kyiv region. But now, a significant part of sappers work in the Kharkiv region.

This was stated at the briefing by the deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for digital development, digital transformations, and digitalization, Roman Prymus.

According to him, now, many employees of the State Emergency Service are busy in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region because there it is necessary to demine roads, power lines, and houses. In addition, the Russians left a lot of anti-personnel mines, which significantly slows down the movement of equipment and specialists.

In the Kyiv region, sappers checked the main roads and secured the infrastructure. It takes about a year for the forests.

"Moreover, this danger is not continuous minefields because we work there. These are single explosive items that may be there. Looking at the situation in Kharkiv, when the housing stock there is mined, we have to set priorities," said Prymus.