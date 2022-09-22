Zelensky formed a group to create an international tribunal regarding Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a working group that will deal with the creation of a special international tribunal to investigate war crimes committed by Russians.

This is reported in the relevant decree.

The group included 16 people, headed by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak. The group was created to "ensure a proper international investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice for committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine, develop and prepare proposals for the creation of a special international tribunal."