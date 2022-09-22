The SBS: Travel abroad was restricted for students of foreign higher education institutions in Ukraine

Since September 14, men who have entered foreign universities have been restricted from traveling abroad in Ukraine. The reason for this is numerous falsification of documents.

Spokesman of the State Border Service (SBS) Andriy Demchenko told about this, LIGA.Life reports.

Previously, according to the decision of the top military leadership, students who studied abroad until February 24 were allowed to leave Ukraine to continue their studies. However, mass forgeries of documents have recently begun.

According to the SBS statistics, only in July-August, about 600 people were found at the border who used forged documents about studying in foreign educational institutions.