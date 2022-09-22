North Korea has stated it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so

North Korea has said it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so. At the same time, North Korea called on the United States to "keep its mouth shut" and stop "spreading rumours."

Reuters writes about it.

"Recently, the U.S. and other hostile powers have been talking about violating the UN Security Council resolution by spreading rumors about the arms trade between the DPRK and Russia... We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before, and we have no plans to export them," North Korean media quoted the statement as saying.

The Deputy General Director of the Main Bureau of Equipment of the Ministry of National Defense of the country. Journalists did not name the official.

In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that the two countries would "jointly expand comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations."

In turn, Kim Jong Un also sent a letter to Putin in which he wrote that "strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity" between the DPRK and the Russian Federation reached a new level against the background of their joint efforts to eliminate the threat and provocations from "enemy military forces ".