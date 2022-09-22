North Korea is preparing to launch a missile submarine

North Korea is preparing to launch a new submarine that is believed to be capable of launching ballistic missiles.

Reuters writes about this with reference to research by the American think tank 38 north.

Analysts first saw signs of at least one new submarine being built in 2016. In 2019, North Korean state media showed Kim Jong Un inspecting a submarine that was built under "his special attention." At the time, researchers said the new craftʼs size indicated it was designed to carry missiles.

Satellite images of the Sinpo South Shipyard on North Koreaʼs east coast, taken on September 18, 2022, showed six barges and ships gathered around a construction hall at the wharf. Such activity indicates the preparation of the submarine for launching.

North Korea has a large submarine fleet, but until now only one known experimental submarine capable of carrying a ballistic missile was known.

In May 2022, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile from a submarine near Sinpo.