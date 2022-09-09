North Korea has effectively declared itself as a nuclear power

North Korea enacts a law allowing the country to launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike. In fact, North Korea has declared itself a nuclear power.
This is reported by AFP.
According to the law, the countryʼs nuclear policy becomes "irreversible". The use of nuclear weapons is foreseen in the event of a threat to the DPRK, an attack on the countryʼs leadership, or in the event of an attempt by the enemy to win the war.
As AP reports, Kim Jong-un stated that his country will never give up nuclear weapons. According to him, the DPRK should confront the USA.
- The U.S. and South Korean officials previously noted signs of construction at North Koreaʼs only known nuclear test site, which was officially closed in 2018. The media reported that Pyongyang was preparing to resume nuclear weapons tests.
- In April 2022, North Korea tested a new type of guided missile capable of increasing the effectiveness of tactical nuclear weapons.