North Korea has effectively declared itself as a nuclear power

North Korea enacts a law allowing the country to launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike. In fact, North Korea has declared itself a nuclear power.

This is reported by AFP.

According to the law, the countryʼs nuclear policy becomes "irreversible". The use of nuclear weapons is foreseen in the event of a threat to the DPRK, an attack on the countryʼs leadership, or in the event of an attempt by the enemy to win the war.

As AP reports, Kim Jong-un stated that his country will never give up nuclear weapons. According to him, the DPRK should confront the USA.