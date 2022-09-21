Head of Luhansk region: de-occupation of Bilohorivka does not indicate the beginning of a counteroffensive in this direction

The de-occupation of Bilohorivka is perceived as the beginning of a counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Luhansk region, but this is not entirely true.
The head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Gaidai, explained that Bilohorivka was the last outpost of Luhansk region.
"Many times there were situations when, after all, Russian troops entered there, then the Armed Forces liberated the settlement. Now this settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but it is not possible to talk about a major counteroffensive yet," he said on national television.
The head of the Luhansk region also says that the Russian army completely destroyed this settlement.
"It is difficult to say "settlement" — there is almost nothing left of it. The Russian army completely destroyed it. And we have several such settlements — Popasna, Novotoshkivka, Toshkivka. There are several settlements that will have to be rebuilt from scratch," Gaidai said.
- The Ukrainian military cleared and completely took control of the village of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region. Bilogorivka is located in Lysychansk city community of Severodonetsk district. In 2019, 852 people lived there.