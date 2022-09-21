Head of Luhansk region: de-occupation of Bilohorivka does not indicate the beginning of a counteroffensive in this direction

The de-occupation of Bilohorivka is perceived as the beginning of a counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Luhansk region, but this is not entirely true.

The head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Gaidai, explained that Bilohorivka was the last outpost of Luhansk region.

"Many times there were situations when, after all, Russian troops entered there, then the Armed Forces liberated the settlement. Now this settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but it is not possible to talk about a major counteroffensive yet," he said on national television.