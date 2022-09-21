China commented on the partial mobilization announced in Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China reacted to the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, calling on the both sides to negotiate.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Wang Wenbin at a briefing, Sky News quotes him.

According to him, China calls on Ukraine and Russia to "start dialogue and consultations."

"Chinaʼs position on Ukraine is consistent and clear," Wang Wenbin noted.