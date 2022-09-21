China commented on the partial mobilization announced in Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China reacted to the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, calling on the both sides to negotiate.
This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Wang Wenbin at a briefing, Sky News quotes him.
According to him, China calls on Ukraine and Russia to "start dialogue and consultations."
"Chinaʼs position on Ukraine is consistent and clear," Wang Wenbin noted.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia. He said that they will mobilize Russians who are currently in reserve, including those who served in the army.
- Putin also supported pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened nuclear war in case of an attack on the "land of Russia."