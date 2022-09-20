Road accident case: the MP Oleksandr Trukhin was granted bail in the amount of almost UAH 50 000

The higher anti-corruption court chose a preventive measure for the MP of the “Servant of the People” faction Oleksandr Trukhin, who in August 2021, after an accident involving him, tried to bribe the police for UAH 150 000 and "go into the forest."
"Suspilne" reports this from the courtroom.
Investigating judge Andriy Bitsyuk partially satisfied the request of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office and set Trukhin bail in the amount of UAH 49 620.
Trukhin was ordered to appear in court, not to communicate with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the head of the police and other officials, as well as to report a change of residence. They refused to hand over the passports to the prosecutors.
Trukhin insisted on his innocence in the courtroom. He claims that he never gave bribes.
- On August 23, 2021, an accident involving an Audi took place on the Boryspil highway, in which was a member of the "Servant of the People", the deputy chairman of the budget committee Oleksandr Trukhin. The media initially reported that he was the culprit of the accident and was driving the car. The police believed that the car was driven not by Trukhin, but by Viktor Sklema, an assistant to Poltava Regional Council deputy and head of the local office of "Servants of the People" Fahraddin Mukhtarov, and Trukhin, like Mukhtarov, was a passenger.
- On February 1, 2022, "Ukraiinska Pravda" (“Ukrainian Truth”) published a video from the chest camera of policeman Serhiy Petryk, who was the first to arrive at the accident call. The recording from the policemanʼs camera shows that Trukhin offered money, tried to "go to the forest" and wanted to call the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi ( they denied it there ). The patrolman also said that Trukhin and everyone else in the car were "ready" (drunk), but refused to pass the drager.
- On August 24, 2022, the assistant of the deputy of the Poltava Regional Council Viktor Sklema, who was riding in the car with the MP Trukhin and took the blame for the road accident, was fined UAH 850.