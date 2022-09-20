Road accident case: the MP Oleksandr Trukhin was granted bail in the amount of almost UAH 50 000

The higher anti-corruption court chose a preventive measure for the MP of the “Servant of the People” faction Oleksandr Trukhin, who in August 2021, after an accident involving him, tried to bribe the police for UAH 150 000 and "go into the forest."

"Suspilne" reports this from the courtroom.

Investigating judge Andriy Bitsyuk partially satisfied the request of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office and set Trukhin bail in the amount of UAH 49 620.

Trukhin was ordered to appear in court, not to communicate with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the head of the police and other officials, as well as to report a change of residence. They refused to hand over the passports to the prosecutors.

Trukhin insisted on his innocence in the courtroom. He claims that he never gave bribes.