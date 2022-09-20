Hungary opposes the discussion of the 8th package of sanctions against Russia. The EU is preparing measures

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjártó stated that the European Union should stop discussing the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, as it negatively affects energy supplies.
The EU should stop mentioning the 8th package of sanctions, should stop defining measures that will only further deepen the crisis with energy supply — Cijarto was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Due to this position of Hungary, writes Politico, EU ministers at a meeting in Brussels will discuss the cancellation or limitation of the unanimous principle of adopting sanctions and decisions on foreign policy issues in general.
Today, every EU country has the right of veto, and Hungary often uses it in matters of restrictions on Russia. The ministers want to consider the principle of decision-making by the majority of EU members. German Minister for European Affairs Anna Lührmann says that it is quite possible to achieve this.
- Hungary regularly blocks EU decisions on sanctions against Russia, demanding various concessions or amendments. This was the case with the embargo on Russian oil and the ban on visas for Russians.
- In September of this year, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on the European Union to abandon the principle of consensus when making decisions, particularly in the matter of sanctions.