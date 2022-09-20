Hungary opposes the discussion of the 8th package of sanctions against Russia. The EU is preparing measures

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjártó stated that the European Union should stop discussing the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, as it negatively affects energy supplies.

The EU should stop mentioning the 8th package of sanctions, should stop defining measures that will only further deepen the crisis with energy supply — Cijarto was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Due to this position of Hungary, writes Politico, EU ministers at a meeting in Brussels will discuss the cancellation or limitation of the unanimous principle of adopting sanctions and decisions on foreign policy issues in general.

Today, every EU country has the right of veto, and Hungary often uses it in matters of restrictions on Russia. The ministers want to consider the principle of decision-making by the majority of EU members. German Minister for European Affairs Anna Lührmann says that it is quite possible to achieve this.